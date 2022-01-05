Repsol buys U.S. shale oil and gas assets from Rockdale Marcellus for $222 mln

MADRID, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Spain's Repsol REP.MC has bought shale oil and gas assets from U.S. firm Rockdale Marcellus for $222 million, a company spokesperson said, confirming a report from Marketline.

Repsol will pay $220 million in cash and assume an additional $2 million in debt, he said. The assets were sold by Rockdale Marcellus as part of a Chapter 11 process.

The assets are located near an area in Pennsylvania where Repsol already operates a shale field.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

