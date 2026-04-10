Repsol (BIT:1REP) Price Target Increased by 30.08% to 22.96

The average one-year price target for Repsol (BIT:1REP) has been revised to €22.96 / share. This is an increase of 30.08% from the prior estimate of €17.65 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €11.11 to a high of €31.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.20% from the latest reported closing price of €23.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repsol. This is an decrease of 307 owner(s) or 99.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1REP is 0.18%, an increase of 29.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.91% to 135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 135K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1REP by 4.36% over the last quarter.

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