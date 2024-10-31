News & Insights

Stocks

Repsol Announces January 2025 Shareholder Remuneration

October 31, 2024 — 03:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Repsol (ES:REP) has released an update.

Repsol has announced a total shareholder remuneration of 0.475 euros gross per share for January 2025, combining a distribution of 0.45 euros from free reserves and an additional interim dividend of 0.025 euros from the 2024 fiscal year results. The payment process will involve key trading dates, with dividends disbursed on January 14, 2025. This move reflects Repsol’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders, offering a potential opportunity for investors in the financial markets.

For further insights into ES:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.