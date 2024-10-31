Repsol Announces January 2025 Shareholder Remuneration

Repsol (ES:REP) has released an update.

Repsol has announced a total shareholder remuneration of 0.475 euros gross per share for January 2025, combining a distribution of 0.45 euros from free reserves and an additional interim dividend of 0.025 euros from the 2024 fiscal year results. The payment process will involve key trading dates, with dividends disbursed on January 14, 2025. This move reflects Repsol’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders, offering a potential opportunity for investors in the financial markets.

