Markets

Repsol Acquires Asterion Energies For EUR 560 Mln, Targets To Strengthen Global Presence

December 16, 2022 — 03:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Repsol (REPYY.PK) Friday announced the acquisition of Asterion Energies for a total of 560 million euros plus contingent payments of up to 20 million euros.

Through the transaction, Repsol targets reaching 6,000 MW of installed renewable generation capacity by 2025 and 20,000 MW by 2030. Further, its presence in key European and international markets will be strengthened.

Asterion manages a portfolio of renewable assets of 7,700 MW in Spain, Italy, and France for the European infrastructure fund Asterion Industrial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.