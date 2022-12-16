Repsol Acquires Asterion Energies For EUR 560 Mln, Targets To Strengthen Global Presence

(RTTNews) - Repsol (REPYY.PK) Friday announced the acquisition of Asterion Energies for a total of 560 million euros plus contingent payments of up to 20 million euros.

Through the transaction, Repsol targets reaching 6,000 MW of installed renewable generation capacity by 2025 and 20,000 MW by 2030. Further, its presence in key European and international markets will be strengthened.

Asterion manages a portfolio of renewable assets of 7,700 MW in Spain, Italy, and France for the European infrastructure fund Asterion Industrial.

