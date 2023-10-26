News & Insights

Markets

Repsol 9-month Net Income Down 14%

October 26, 2023 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK), a Spanish energy and petrochemicals firm, reported that its net income for the first nine months of the year was 2.785 billion euros, 14% less than in the previous year, reflecting lower crude oil and gas prices. Adjusted income, which specifically measures the performance of the businesses, was 3.816 billion euros.

Additionally, the company plans to reduce its share capital in fiscal year 2023 by 110 million shares which, added to the 200 million shares redeemed in fiscal year 2022, would represent a total of 310 million shares, equivalent to 20% of the existing share capital as of December 2021 and well above the target set by the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.

The company promotes renewable fuels through alliances with leading companies in both heavy and passenger transportation.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.