ReproCELL (TYO:4978) Price Target Decreased by 10.00% to 275.40

The average one-year price target for ReproCELL (TYO:4978) has been revised to 275.40 / share. This is an decrease of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 306.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 272.70 to a high of 283.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.64% from the latest reported closing price of 280.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in ReproCELL. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4978 is 0.01%, a decrease of 25.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.55% to 520K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 472K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4978 by 26.75% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4978 by 24.89% over the last quarter.

