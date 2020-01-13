Reprieve for Tobacco Stocks May Be Short-Lived in 2020, Say Analysts

Will tobacco stocks keep climbing in 2020? There are several headwinds that indicate maybe not, according to analysts at AB Bernstein

Tobacco stocks had a roller coaster 2019 that ended on a high note. Investors need to be wary of counting too much on the gains that are still coming, say analysts at AB Bernstein.

After a bumpy start, tobacco stocks climbed toward the end of 2019, and gains seem to be continuing into this year. But investors may want to think twice before chasing that move higher.

So say Callum Elliott and Ajay Soni, analysts at asset manager AB Bernstein, who told clients in a note on Monday why they think that reprieve may be short-lived in 2020.

The rally, which sent shares of Swedish Match and British American Tobacco up around 30% in just three months, can be partly attributed to a stabilization in U.S.-cigarette volume declines, they say.

But Elliott and Soni see potential headwinds this year from a new U.S. federal law that will raise the minimum age for buying tobacco to 21, and the rollout of Altria’s IQOS heated tobacco device. In the longer term, they say there may be a greater impact on volumes as consumers come to better understand the health implications of vaping versus smoking.

Another reason for those recent gains — signs of pricing power by U.S. companies — may end up just driving more users away in the longer term, they warn. Finally, the AB Bernstein analysts are concerned that in a big U.S. election year, “the outlook for new regulatory developments is more likely than not to skew toward the negative.”

Looking Ahead. Across the sector, they see the most potential for Swedish Match, even though shares are up 11% this year already. They note the Stockholm-based company trades at a “substantial discount” to other sizable European consumer stocks and none of its rivals are expected to grow as fast. Rated outperform, they believe shares can climb another 14% from here. The company claims to be No. 2 in the U.S. for mass-market cigars and the biggest manufacturer of chewing tobacco.

As for market-perform rated Altria, which lagged behind last year with a small gain partly due to an aborted merger attempt with Philip Morris International, they see about 12% upside from current levels for shares. Potential positive catalysts include significant growth of IQOS and improving trends on cigarette volumes.

As the analysts point out, 2019 was a roller-coaster ride that was only saved by the last quarter. In terms of regulation a U.S. crackdown on nicotine in cigarettes was not as severe as feared. But this is still an industry that is battling to keep volumes.

Though beaten-down companies may have more gains in store for 2020, investors who feel they escaped a tough 2019 with some decent returns might be served by sitting out what could be another tumultuous year.

