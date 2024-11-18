ReposiTrak Sees Revenue Growth Amid Rising Demand

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
The latest update is out from ReposiTrak ( (TRAK) ).
ReposiTrak reported an 8% rise in first fiscal quarter revenue to $5.4 million, driven by increased demand for food traceability amid recent recalls and regulatory mandates. The company, which posted a 26% jump in net income to $1.6 million, is poised to double its annual recurring revenue over the next three years as it continues to onboard new customers. With a strong cash position and no bank debt, ReposiTrak is well-positioned to meet growing industry demands for traceability and compliance solutions.
