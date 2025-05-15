ReposiTrak, Inc. Reveals Climb In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ReposiTrak, Inc. (TRAK) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.88 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $1.42 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.3% to $5.913 million from $5.084 million last year.

ReposiTrak, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.88 Mln. vs. $1.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $5.913 Mln vs. $5.084 Mln last year.

