REPOSITRAK Earnings Results: $TRAK Reports Quarterly Earnings

REPOSITRAK ($TRAK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, beating estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $5,910,000, missing estimates of $6,120,000 by $-210,000.

REPOSITRAK Insider Trading Activity

REPOSITRAK insiders have traded $TRAK stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRAK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDALL K FIELDS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 50 sales selling 187,500 shares for an estimated $3,974,736.

REPOSITRAK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of REPOSITRAK stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

