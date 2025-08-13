ReposiTrak Adds 36 Suppliers To Food Traceability Network

(RTTNews) - ReposiTrak (TRAK), the world's largest food traceability and compliance network, has added 36 food manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network - RTN.

The platform enables companies to exchange FDA-required Key Data Elements for each Critical Tracking Event in their supply chains to meet increasing traceability demands from retailers.

New members include North America's first couscous producer now offering pasta, quinoa, rice and Mediterranean blends; a salsa manufacturer diversifying into fruit-based varieties and enchilada sauces; and a Canadian importer supplying feta, condiments, sauces, cut avocado, and soy-based cheeses to restaurants.

ReposiTrak leadership emphasized that retailers and wholesalers are setting faster, stricter traceability requirements than federal mandates, pushing suppliers to act quickly. RTN requires no new hardware, and each data file undergoes a 500-point validation process with U.S.-based support to ensure accuracy before reaching customers.

TRAK currently trades at $17.26 or 0.58% higher on the NYSE.

