Reports: Intel To Build Chip Plant In Israel; To Receive $3.2 Bln In Grant

December 26, 2023 — 08:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - As per media reports, U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp. (INTC) is planning to build a plant in Israel with an investment of $25 billion. Israel government has agreed to grant $3.2 billion for the chip plant. The parties expect the plant to start functional by 2028. Currently, Intel Corp. operates four development and production sites in the country.

The State of Israel believes the significant and unprecedented investment from the tech giant shows an expression of confidence in the Israeli economy.

