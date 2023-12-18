News & Insights

Reports: BP Plc Temporarily Suspends Transits Through Red Sea

December 18, 2023 — 08:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - BP Plc has decided to temporarily suspend its ship operations through Red Sea due to security concerns. The decision followed recent Houthi attacks on ships in Red Sea. BP said the safety of its people is the company's priority. The decision will be subject to ongoing review, BP Plc noted.

Last week, Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk decided to divert their ships as the Iran-backed militants were targeting ships heading to Israel. On Saturday, MSC also decided to withdraw from operations through the Red Sea.

Stocks mentioned

