Reports: BNP Paribas Frankfurt Office Raided In Connection With Cum-ex Tax Fraud Scheme

January 25, 2023 — 06:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - As per media reports, the German prosecutors are currently conducting raids at the Frankfurt office of BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) in connection with the cum-ex tax fraud scheme. The investigation related to the cum-ex tax fraud started in 2017, and the French bank was fully cooperating since then. The investigation related to the fraud involves nearly 100 banks.

BNP Paribas is the European Union's leading bank. It operates in 65 countries and has nearly 190,000 employees, including nearly 145,000 in Europe.

