Reports of vessel on fire off UAE's Sharjah - UKMTO

Adds detail

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday it had received reports of a vessel on fire north-west of the United Arab Emirates' emirate of Sharjah.

The comments came in an advisory notice sent by email.

"This Advisory is not classified as a Maritime Security Event and has not been verified by UKMTO," the email said.

UAE authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((lisa.barrington@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.