Reports of vessel on fire off UAE's Sharjah - UKMTO

Adds detail
DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday it had received reports of a vessel on fire north-west of the United Arab Emirates' emirate of Sharjah.
The comments came in an advisory notice sent by email.
"This Advisory is not classified as a Maritime Security Event and has not been verified by UKMTO," the email said.
UAE authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
((lisa.barrington@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.