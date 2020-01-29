Reports of vessel on fire off UAE's Sharjah - UKMTO

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday it had received reports of a vessel on fire north-west of the United Arab Emirates' emirate of Sharjah.

Adds detail

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday it had received reports of a vessel on fire north-west of the United Arab Emirates' emirate of Sharjah.

The comments came in an advisory notice sent by email.

"This Advisory is not classified as a Maritime Security Event and has not been verified by UKMTO," the email said.

UAE authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((lisa.barrington@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More