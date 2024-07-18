News & Insights

Reports: Meta Considers Investment In EssilorLuxottica

July 18, 2024 — 09:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - As per a report published in The Financial Times, Meta has considered a multibillion euro investment in EssilorLuxottica, which is home to the world's most iconic vision care and eyewear brands. Last year, EssilorLuxottica renewed its collaboration with Meta to launch Ray-Ban | Meta, the first ever eyewear with live streaming and built-in Meta Artificial Intelligence.

With a connected smart phone and the Meta View app, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses allows users to: capture and share photos, make a video call or livestream; listen to favorite playlist; and make a call or text using voice commands.

