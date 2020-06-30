Reports: Uber In Talks To Buy Postmates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - As per an article published in The New York Times, Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) has made an offer for delivery service company Postmates. Reportedly, the deal could be valued around $2.6 billion. Headquartered in San Francisco, Postmates operates in 4,200 US cities.

Postmates was co-founded by Bastian Lehmann, Sean Plaice and Sam Street in 2011. In December, 2018, Postmates launched Serve, the company's internally developed autonomous delivery rover. In 2019, the company hired long-time Apple engineer, Ken Kocienda, as Principal Software Engineer to work on Postmates X, the new platform for Serve.

