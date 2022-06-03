Reports: Tesla To Cut Workforce

Markets
(RTTNews) - As per media reports, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk wants to pause all hiring worldwide, and plans to cut about 10 percent of jobs. He has reportedly a super bad feeling about the economy. As per recent filing, the company employed around 1,00,000 people at the end of 2021.

Tesla previously stated that its own factories have been running below capacity for several quarters as supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through the rest of 2022.

