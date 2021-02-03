Markets

Reports: Nestle In Talks Regarding Divestment Of North American Bottled Water Business

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - As per media reports, Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) is in discussions with One Rock Capital Partners LLC, regarding a sale of the company's North American bottled water business. The deal could be valued more than $4 billion.

In June 2020, Nestle SA decided to explore strategic options, including a potential sale, for the majority of the Nestlé Waters business in North America (U.S. and Canada), excluding its International brands.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Nestlé Waters North America employs approximately 8,000 people, operates 27 bottled water facilities across the U.S. The company's portfolio of bottled water brands include: Poland Spring, Deer Park, Ozarka, Ice Mountain, Zephyrhills, and Arrowhead Mountain Spring Water. It also comprises the direct-to-consumer and office beverage delivery service ReadyRefresh, and the Pure Life brand.

