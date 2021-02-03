Reports: Lantern To Operate As Independent Private Business After Uber-Drizly Deal

(RTTNews) - Cannabis delivery platform Lantern said it will operate as an independent private company following the sale of its parent company Drizly to ride-hailing company Uber Technologies, according to reports.

Lantern, a cannabis e-commerce marketplace and delivery platform, is an independently operated subsidiary of Drizly Group, an online marketplace and delivery service for alcohol in North America.

Lantern President Meredith Mahoney reportedly said that since launching in 2020, Lantern has been an independent subsidiary of Drizly Group and will now operate as a fully autonomous private company, separating from the parent company.

Uber agreed to acquire Drizly for about $1.1 billion in stock and cash, the two companies said Tuesday. The acquisition is expected to close within the first half of 2021. However, the acquisition does not include Lantern.

Following completion of the transaction, Drizly will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber. Uber said that Drizly's marketplace will eventually be integrated with the Uber Eats app, while a separate Drizly app will also be maintained.

Lantern connects patients to licensed medical cannabis dispensaries by showing each dispensary's product selection and pricing. The company enables cardholders to place orders with dispensaries for fulfillment directly to the cardholder's home by the dispensary.

Lantern currently operates in Massachusetts for medical marijuana and in Michigan for both medical and recreational marijuana.

In December 2020, Lantern said it plans to be the first on-demand cannabis delivery service to offer recreational delivery in Colorado, beginning early 2021.

At that time, Lantern noted that residents of Aurora, whose City Council passed a vote in favor of recreational delivery on December 21, will likely be the first in the state to access the company's services once the city finalizes the permitting process this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.