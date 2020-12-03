Reports: EU To Clear Refinitiv-LSEG Deal

Markets

(RTTNews) - As per media reports, EU antitrust agency is about to approve the acquisition of Refinitiv by London Stock Exchange Group plc. On August 1, 2019, shareholders of Refinitiv agreed definitive terms with the LSEG, under which LSEG will acquire Refinitiv in an all share transaction for a total enterprise value of approximately $27 billion.

Refinitiv is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in approximately 190 countries. It provides data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect the financial markets community.

