Reports: Daimler To Pay Pandemic Bonus For Employees In Germany

(RTTNews) - As per media reports, Daimler (DDAIF.PK) has decided to pay bonus for its employees in Germany to compensate the additional costs incurred by them in connection with the pandemic. More than 160,000 contracted employees of the company will be awarded a one-off bonus of up to 1,000 euros with their paycheck for the current month. The bonus would be tax-free.

Daimler is one of the biggest producers of premium cars and the world's biggest manufacturer of commercial vehicles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.