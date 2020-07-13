Reports: Credit Suisse Plans Job Cuts

(RTTNews) - As per media reports, Credit Suisse is considering a savings program which could result in the elimination of hundreds of jobs. The program targets to achieve: a reduction in the number of branches Switzerland; and a combination of Global Markets and Investment Banking & Capital Markets units.

While presenting its first quarter results in April, Credit Suisse Group AG stated that the pandemic and the consequences for markets and the global economy, at least in the first half of 2020, would likely affect the company's financial performance.

