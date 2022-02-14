Reports: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to host the Oscars

LOS ANGELES, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Comic actresses Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the Academy Awards ceremony in March, Hollywood publication Variety and other media outlets reported on Monday.

