Reports: Amazon Delays Prime Day In U.S. This Year

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com has confirmed it is delaying Prime Day in the U.S. this year, but has not specified a new date, according to reports. The e-commerce giant is delaying the annual sales event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon Prime Day, the company's biggest, global shopping event of the year, is usually held in the U.S. in mid-July.

Amazon has now reportedly said it plans to hold the event "later than usual" this year. However, the company plans to go ahead with a 48-hour Prime Day event in India, starting at midnight on August 6.

Amazon has recently seen strong consumer demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. In March, the company said it saw a "significant increase" in online demand for products, particularly from persons most vulnerable to being out in public. However, the surge in orders also led to supply-chain shortages and caused delay in delivery of items.

Amazon launched the Prime Day event in 2015 to celebrate the company's 20th birthday. The company offers huge discounts on electronics, consumer goods, apparel to attract and retain Prime members, who pay subscription fees in exchange for free shipping and other features.

In July 2019, Amazon said its two-day long Prime Day 2019 celebration of deals surpassed the combined business of its previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The company noted that during the 48-hour period on July 15 and 16 last year, Prime members bought more than 175 million items and also saved more than one billion dollars.

