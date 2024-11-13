Reporters tweets about ‘vague whispers’ of bid interest in TG Therapeutics

Dominic Walsh, a business reporter who previously covered the leisure and drinks industry for The Times from 1997 to 2024, stated in post to X: “There have been vague whispers of bid interest for $TGTX from AstraZeneca (AZN), GSK (GSK) and Novartis (NVS) although the hot money is on a move from Roche at upwards of $60 a share. Banks including JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are rumoured to be involved….” Shares of TG Therapeutics (TGTX) trading in New York are up 4% to $32.16.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TGTX:
- TG Therapeutics call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- TG Therapeutics price target raised to $45 from $43 at Ladenburg
- TG Therapeutics Boosts Revenue Outlook Amidst Growth
- B. Riley remains a buyer of TG Therapeutics on weakness following Q3 results
- TG Therapeutics price target raised to $55 from $49 at H.C. Wainwright
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.