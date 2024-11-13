News & Insights

Reporters tweets about ‘vague whispers’ of bid interest in TG Therapeutics

November 13, 2024 — 12:01 pm EST

Dominic Walsh, a business reporter who previously covered the leisure and drinks industry for The Times from 1997 to 2024, stated in post to X: “There have been vague whispers of bid interest for $TGTX from AstraZeneca (AZN), GSK (GSK) and Novartis (NVS) although the hot money is on a move from Roche at upwards of $60 a share. Banks including JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are rumoured to be involved….” Shares of TG Therapeutics (TGTX) trading in New York are up 4% to $32.16.

