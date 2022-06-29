Reporter gunned down in latest attack on Mexican journalists

Updates with information from governor

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - A Mexican reporter was killed in one of the country's most violent northern border states, authorities and his employer said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of attacks in one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists.

Antonio de la Cruz, a journalist for local newspaper Expreso, was shot and killed in his home in the Tamaulipas state capital Ciudad Victoria, the paper he worked for said.

Tamaulipas is a Gulf coast state, just south of Texas, where violent drug cartels fight over lucrative smuggling routes and local journalists who focus on crime and corruption are especially vulnerable.

De la Cruz's death follows at least eight other media workers who have been murdered in Mexico this year as a result of their journalism, according to human rights organization Article 19.

The journalist's daughter also was injured in the attack. On Wednesday afternoon. She was described as being in critical condition by Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca.

"We're not going to stop until we find those responsible, and we're going to punish them with the full weight of the law," the governor said.

The paper's parent company Expreso-La Razon demanded justice from authorities.

The Tamaulipas attorney general's office said in a statement it had opened an investigation into the shooting and that police are collecting evidence and hunting for the attackers. It will provide an update in several hours, the governor said.

Violence against the press has skyrocketed during Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration, according to a report published by Article 19.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire, Lizbeth Diaz and Kylie Madry; Editing by Bill Berkrot, David Alire Garcia and Sandra Maler)

