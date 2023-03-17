US Markets

Report on Americanas' woes to be presented to Brazil court next week

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

March 17, 2023 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by Rodrigo, Viga, Gaier for Reuters ->

By Rodrigo, Viga and Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - A report detailing Brazilian retailer Americanas SA'sAMER3.SAbankruptcy is being prepared by the trustee's team of over 100 experts and is expected to be presented to a Rio de Janeiro court next Monday, said a source close to the matter on Friday.

The document is in the "final stage of completion" and will be forwarded next week to the court responsible for Americanas' bankruptcy protection process, which the retailer entered shortly after it unveiled in January "accounting inconsistencies" of at least 20 billion reais ($3.81 billion).

"The final report will be closed and read on Monday before being presented to the court," said the source.

Americanas declined to immediately comment.

Since January, more than 100 accounting, finance and legal experts on staff at Americanas' court-appointed trustee have been working on the retailer's accounts to identify reasons for the inconsistencies.

Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded investment firm 3G Capital, has accumulated debt of more than 40 billion reais.

After the document is submitted, the court will set a deadline for Americanas to present its judicial recovery plan.

On Thursday, Americanas' former chief executive testified at Brazil's securities watchdog, according to a source.

($1 = 5.2515 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.