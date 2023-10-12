Report Day Rally Underway for Beans

Soy futures are trading at or near their overnight highs going into the day session, with November 9 cents in the black ahead of the monthly USDA report release. Front month soybeans ended the midweek session with double digit losses of as much as 1.4%. The November contract was just a penny and a half off the low for the week and is now at a 12 ¼ cent loss for the week. The November contract is at a 20c discount to the Jan contract, and March is a 12c carry from Jan. Soymeal futures ended the session with $0.40 to $1.20 losses. Soybean Oil futures were 50 points weaker on the day.

USDA reported a 121k MT flash sale of soybeans to China on Wednesday morning. Private exporters also sold 213k MT of beans to unknown destinations. The USDA weekly Export Sales report will not be released until Friday because of the federal holiday on Monday.

Going into USDA’s reports, traders expect a 0.1 bpa trim to soy yield on average at 50 bushels per acre. The full range of ideas is from a 0.6 bpa trim to a 0.7 bpa increase relative to the Sep report. On net bean production is expected to drop 10.8 mbu to 4.135 bbu on average, though survey respondents would not be surprised to see production reported between 4.09 bbu and 4.2 bbu. Traders expect USDA to raise carryout by 13 mbu on average to 233 million, all of which would come from the old crop ending stocks revision released on September 29.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.52 1/2, down 19 cents, currently up 9 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.91 1/4, down 18 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $12.72 1/4, down 17 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $12.85, down 15 1/2 cents, currently up 7 1/2 cents

