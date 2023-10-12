Report Day Gains in Wheat Market

Midday wheat futures are rallying double digits, led by the Chicago futures. CBT SRW is up 5 ¼ to 12 ½ cents so far across the front month contracts. KC futures are sitting 4 cents in the black at midday. Spring wheat futures are up 6 to 7 cents so far after the reports. Wheats were trading lower from the day session open to 5-9c losses into the report. USDA lowered the average cash price by 20 cents to $7.30/bu in the October WASDE report.

USDA trimmed wheat area but raised the yield by 600k acres and 2.8 bpa respectively. That matched the +78 mbu production figure shown on Sep 30th at 1.812 bbu. Demand adjustments raised the feed and residual by 30 to 120 for a net 55 mbu looser stock figure of 670 mbu. The trade was looking for 649 mbu on average going in.

Globally, production was cut by 3.9 MMT to 783.4 MMT, most of which (2.1) was from U.S. and (1.5) from Australia. Global wheat carryout tightened by 500k MT to 258.13 MMT as demand was also trimmed in the monthly update. The average trade guess was to see 258.3 MMT.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.67, up 11 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.95 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.85 1/1, up 11 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.71, up 3 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.08 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.21 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

