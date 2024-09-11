News & Insights

Commodities

Report: Australia's Clean Energy Ambitions Hinge on More Mining Investment

September 11, 2024 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

The Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) has released a new report focused on strategies the country can use to integrate its mining industry into fast-growing and high-demand global supply chains.

The document underlines that Australia's federal government is keen to see the nation become a renewable energy superpower and "move up the value chain" when it comes to clean energy technologies.

“To achieve this ambition, it is critical to recognise that there will be no downstream processing or moving along the value chain without a strong vibrant mining sector. It’s where it all starts," the MCA states.

With global electricity expected to double by 2050, the organisation also points out that all types of energy — including renewables, batteries, coal, nuclear and hydrogen — will be required to meet future needs.

Keeping those points in mind, the MCA shares 10 recommendations that it believes can help Australia leverage its comparative advantage in mining and minerals processing. They are as follows:

  • Retain the fuel tax credit scheme and commit to no new or additional taxes
  • Ensure least-cost abatement under the safeguard mechanism
  • Increase efficiencies of mining assessments and environmental approvals
  • Put productivity at the heart of workplace relations and reverse adverse changes
  • Improve community benefits and liveability in mining’s host communities
  • Mining is not just “dig and ship”
  • Level the playing field for generators to deliver least-cost, secure electricity
  • Invest in common user mobile assay laboratories for quick testing of exploration samples
  • Integrate Australian mining into global clean technology supply chains
  • Activate and resource a single front-door service for project investors
  • Deliver and fund a common user infrastructure plan within two years

In the report's conclusion, the MCA emphasises that mining investment has stalled in Australia. This issue will need to be resolved if Australia is to become an important global supplier of critical minerals.

"The problem lies in Australia’s investment environment. Committing to mining projects involves considerable risk to capital. Commodity price volatility, a high cost base and growing uncertainty make investment decisions highly sensitive to policy setting," it explains, adding that good policies and government initiatives will be key to improving the situation.

"(This) investment strategy gives Australia the best chance of successfully responding to industry policies in other countries by ensuring mining remains a vital pillar of our nation’s prosperity, now and into the future," the MCA states.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.