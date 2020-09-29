Markets
WMT

Report: Walmart Picks Winning Bidders for U.K. Unit Asda

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

The future owners of Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) Asda chain of supermarkets in the U.K. have been selected. Several media outlets report the American retail giant has opted to sell its British unit to a consortium of investment management company TDR Capital and brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, the founders of the gas station operator EG Group.

It is not yet clear how much the consortium will pay for Asda. Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter, reported current talks between the two sides hover at around 6.5 billion pounds ($8.3 billion).

The consortium was competing against U.S.-based Apollo Global Management for Asda, one of the more well-established U.K. grocery chains.

A customer and an Asda employee walk out of an Asda grocery store.

Image source: Asda.

The Asda divestment has become a saga. In 2018, Walmart said it had reached agreement with another U.K. grocery chain operator, Sainsbury, to unload the asset for around $10 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. This, however, was quashed by regulators. Earlier this year Walmart solicited bids in a fresh attempt to sell Asda, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit, putting an end to those plans, too.

According to media reports at the time, Apollo and TDR placed bids for the U.K. unit. Another company that also did so, Lone Star Funds, apparently did not participate in the current round of offers.

Since the demise of the Sainsbury deal, Walmart has generally been quiet about its efforts to unload Asda. It has not yet commented on the latest reports, nor have TDR, the Issa brothers, or Apollo.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â 

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT APO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular