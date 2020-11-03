Report: Walmart and Comcast in Discussions to Make Smart TVs

In an offbeat corporate partnership, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) might be teaming up to produce and market smart TVs. That's according to a report in The Wall Street Journal, which cited "people familiar with the matter" as saying that the retailer and the entertainment company are currently in discussions on a deal.

According to those sources, Comcast would provide the software for the TVs, which would presumably be sold in Walmart stores. Walmart would then get a percentage of the recurring revenue Comcast draws from that software from viewers. The manufacturing of the TVs is also being discussed; it is possible a third party would be hired to produce them. The article's sources said that it's possible the TVs would carry the Walmart brand.

Image source: Getty Images.

Providing TV operating system software would be a new endeavor for Comcast, a sprawling entertainment company that is known for the NBC terrestrial TV channel, the Universal film brand, and its eponymous cable TV operation.

If the Journal's article is accurate, Comcast would be coming late to a segment already occupied by top-name players such as Apple, with its Apple TV hardware, and especially TV platform specialist and set-top box maker Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU).

Walmart currently has a partnership with the latter company. Roku's platform undergirds the Onn TVs sold by the retailer.

Neither Walmart nor Comcast has yet commented on the article.

On Tuesday, Comcast rose by nearly 3% on the day, eclipsing the 1.8% gain of the S&P 500 index. Walmart increased more modestly, closing the day 1.7% higher. Perhaps on fears it would lose the Walmart business, Roku fell by 1.6%.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple and Roku. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.