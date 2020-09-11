Report: TikTok Unlikely to Be Sold by U.S. Government's Deadline; Trump Rules Out Extension

ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, probably won't be able to sell the popular video sharing app by Sept. 20, the date President Trump's administration has mandated for its divestment.

That's according to an article published Thursday by Bloomberg, citing "people familiar with the matter." Those sources said that the complicating factor is the Chinese government's recently imposed requirement for it to review any potential sale. Such a review would be detailed and long, they added.

Image source: Getty Images.

The U.S. government, meanwhile, is unyielding in its stance. Trump told reporters on Thursday: "We'll either close up TikTok in this country for security reasons, or it will be sold. There will be no extension."

On Aug. 6, Trump issued an executive order giving ByteDance 45 days to sell TikTok; the order stipulates that if it fails to do so, it will be barred from doing business with U.S. individuals and organizations.

The move came in the wake of widespread concern about the app's security. In the executive order, the government wrote, "TikTok automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, including internet and other network activity information, such as location data and browsing and search histories."

"This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information," it added.

ByteDance strongly denies those allegations. It has filed a lawsuit against the government to quash the order.

Nevertheless, the company had been in talks with several potential buyers. Frequently mentioned were Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), somewhat unexpectedly in partnership with retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT), and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). There were rumors that a buyer had been chosen, but this appears not to be the case.

Neither Microsoft nor Walmart nor Oracle has commented on the most recent developments with the app.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Oracle wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft and short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.