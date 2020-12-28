Markets
TSLA

Report: Tesla To Commence India Operations In Early 2021

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) plans to begin operations in India in early 2021, according to a report in the Indian Express newspaper, citing the India Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari told the Indian Express Idea Exchange program that Tesla will start operations in India in early 2021.

Gadkari said Tesla will commence operations in India first with sales and could later look at assembly and manufacturing in the country, based on the response to its cars. Recent reports indicated that the first model to be launched in India will be the Tesla Model 3, with booking likely to start in a few weeks.

However, the Economic Times newspaper reported that Tesla's sales in India will happen only in the second half of 2021. Completely built units will be reportedly be imported into the country and are likely to be priced from INR 55 lakh onwards.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular