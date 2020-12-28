Report: Tesla To Commence India Operations In Early 2021

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) plans to begin operations in India in early 2021, according to a report in the Indian Express newspaper, citing the India Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari told the Indian Express Idea Exchange program that Tesla will start operations in India in early 2021.

Gadkari said Tesla will commence operations in India first with sales and could later look at assembly and manufacturing in the country, based on the response to its cars. Recent reports indicated that the first model to be launched in India will be the Tesla Model 3, with booking likely to start in a few weeks.

However, the Economic Times newspaper reported that Tesla's sales in India will happen only in the second half of 2021. Completely built units will be reportedly be imported into the country and are likely to be priced from INR 55 lakh onwards.

