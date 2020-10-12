Report: Take-Two Interactive Acquires "Crackdown 2" Developer Ruffian Games

Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ: TTWO) key Rockstar Games subsidiary has made an acquisition across the Atlantic Ocean. According to a report on TheGamer.com citing regulatory documents, Rockstar has purchased video game developer Ruffian Games and rebranded it as Rockstar Dundee. The name derives from Dundee, the Scottish city where the unit is based.

Take-Two/Rockstar is well familiar with its new unit. Under its old name, the developer had collaborated over the past year with the Americans on several titles, including recent iterations of the durably popular Grand Theft Auto. Since it was a privately held, independent business, Ruffian Games did not disclose its finances.

The terms of the acquisition have not yet been made public. It is unknown how much Take-Two has paid for the Scottish business. In fact, Take-Two has made no statement at all regarding the acquisition. Rockstar's website only refers to operations in New York; London; Paris; and Bogota, Colombia, at present. Similarly, Ruffian Games has made no official comment about the deal.

The Scottish developer was founded in 2008 and has worked on a number of video games, with the Xbox first-person shooter Crackdown 2 (released in 2010) being one of its better known titles.

Buoyed by a strong lineup of games and an audience spending far more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Take-Two has done well both in fundamentals and stock price over the past few months. On Monday, Take-Two's shares rose by 3.4%, trouncing the broader stock market.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Take-Two Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

