Report: SoftBank Was the Big Buyer Behind Recent Tech Rally

The strong and sustained rally in tech stocks, which appears to have finally come to an end, was due in no small part to a single investor. According to the Financial Times, citing "people familiar with the matter," Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank (OTC: SFTBY) was the responsible party.

The article's sources say that SoftBank has taken up huge positions in share options in top tech stocks over the past month, to the point where some contracts for individual titles set new records. In recent weeks this activity has also dramatically pushed up volume for single-company calls (i.e., the right to buy a stock at a certain price).

Image source: Getty Images.

Higher demand for options usually drives the share prices of the underlying stocks higher, and this has been the case for some of the more famous companies in the sector. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a particularly strong performer, with a 831% rise in the last month alone. Other tech stars have also risen steeply: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is up by 84%, for example, while Netflix (NASDAQ: AMZN) advanced 78%.

Although the article's sources did not identify the particular stocks for which SoftBank was/is buying calls, these well-capitalized companies were likely targets. The company revealed in an Aug. 17 regulatory filing that it has bought common stock generously in all three recently.

Despite the recent sharp pullback in these shares, the article's sources say that SoftBank plans to continue buying derivatives contracts in them. If this is the case, it seems likely another rally is in store for the tech sector.

Perhaps that has already begun for some of the affected companies. In late-afternoon trading on Friday, Tesla was up by 3.6%, although Amazon and Netflix were both down by around 2%.

10 stocks we like better than SOFTBANK CP UNSP ADR

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SOFTBANK CP UNSP ADR wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Netflix, and Tesla and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.