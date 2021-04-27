Report: JPMorgan Chase Creating Bitcoin Fund

In yet another acknowledgement by Big Finance that cryptocurrencies are here to stay, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is apparently forming a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fund that it will offer to high net-worth individuals. According to an article published Monday by the website CoinDesk citing "two sources familiar with the matter," the fund will debut as soon as this summer.

The fund, whose name is not yet known, will be actively managed -- a departure from the standard passive-investment Bitcoin fund. Cryptocurrency specialist NYDIG will provide custodial services for the fund; that company already manages a Bitcoin fund for clients of Morgan Stanley.

JPMorgan Chase has not yet commented on the CoinDesk report.

Image source: Getty Images.

If the article proves accurate, it would represent an about-face for the huge bank. The company's high-profile CEO, Jamie Dimon, has strongly indicated his distaste for Bitcoin numerous times in the recent past. In fact, in 2017 he characterized it as a "fraud ... worse than tulip bulbs," referring to the legendary bubble that arose from trade in the flowers in 17th century Holland.

He has softened his stance since then, however, at times even waxing complimentary about those who invest in it.

Despite its leader's criticisms, the bank has pushed into cryptocurrencies and the blockchain. In 2019, it even created its own digital token, the JPM Coin, for internal use by its institutional clients, and formed an in-house blockchain division known as Onyx. And last year, JPMorgan Chase started to permit its clients to transfer funds between its accounts and cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase Global and Gemini.

10 stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JPMorgan Chase wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.