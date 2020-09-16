Report: Illumina in Talks to Acquire Cancer Diagnostics Startup Grail

It seems that Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) is making a push into the cancer diagnostics space. According to an article published Wednesday by Reuters citing "people familiar with the matter," the gene-sequencing specialist is in discussions to purchase Grail -- an early-stage company active in the segment.

While privately held, Grail would make a pricey target. According to Reuters' sources, after several funding rounds, it's valued at around $6 billion.

Image source: Getty Images.

The two companies are related. Illumina founded Grail as a stand-alone entity in 2016, and still holds a nearly 15% stake in it. It was not immediately clear whether Illumina was seeking to buy the remainder of Grail outright, or just purchase a majority stake.

Neither company has officially commented yet on the article.

Grail's ambition is to be a leader in the early detection of cancer, allowing doctors to catch malignancies while they can be more easily treated and ideally, eliminated entirely. It has no products on the market yet. The diagnostic test it has in development, called Galleri, aims to detect several types of cancer; it's currently in clinical testing.

Illumina has not been shy when it comes to shopping around for large new assets to acquire. In 2018, it struck a deal to buy Pacific Biosciences, which at $1.2 billion valued the target at a rich premium. That arrangement, however, was abandoned by mutual agreement in January.

Perhaps with that misadventure in mind, not to mention Grail's apparently high price tag, traders sent Illumina stock down by nearly 8.5% on Wednesday -- a much steeper slide than the modest 0.5% decline of the S&P 500 index.

10 stocks we like better than Illumina

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Illumina wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Illumina. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.