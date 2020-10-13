Report: Goldman Sachs in Danger of Missing 2020 Financial Targets

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) might trim the fiscal goals it set for itself earlier this year due to weaker-than-expected results, according to an article published Monday by Reuters.

Citing "analysts and sources inside the bank," the article said that the company's ambitions to pivot its focus toward higher revenue-generating segments have been limited by the coronavirus pandemic. In the company's Investor Day held in January, it outlined plans to lift its return on equity and reduce expenses.

The strategy sought to ramp up business both in lucrative fields in which it has experience and in relatively new corners of its operations. In the former category are activities such as wealth management, while the latter consists of businesses such as consumer loans.

Image source: Getty Images.

According to the article's sources, the economic strain caused by the outbreak has severely limited the scope for its sales force to win new business. As seen at other banks and financial services companies active in lending, demand for fresh credit has weakened substantially.

Goldman has not officially commented on the article; instead, a spokesman referred to its previous announcements on its latest business strategy. Reuters' sources did not speculate to what degree management might scale back the financial targets it set in January, or how the company might modify its strategy.

The speculation comes two days before Goldman is scheduled to release the results of its third quarter of fiscal 2020. These are to be delivered before market open on Wednesday. They will be followed immediately by a conference call to discuss them in greater detail.

On Monday, investors seemed unconcerned by the news. They traded the company's stock up by nearly 3.2%, which comfortably exceeded the gains of the wider equities market on the day.

10 stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Goldman Sachs wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.