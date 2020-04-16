Report: Gilead Is Considering Taking a Stake in Arcus Biosciences

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), a busy company these days, might be adding another significant investment to its agenda. An article published by Bloomberg after the market closed Wednesday, citing "people familiar with the matter," asserted that the biotech giant is mulling the purchase of a stake in Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS).

The two companies have had talks on the matter, but have also discussed merely entering into some development partnerships, according to the article's sources.

Arcus is a biotech that concentrates on oncology, an area of significant interest for Gilead. It has significantly boosted its presence in the segment, most recently by striking a deal to buy immuno-oncology specialist Forty Seven for $4.9 billion.

Image source: Getty Images.

At the moment, Google parent Alphabet has the largest stake in Arcus, with an approximate 11% holding. It first invested in the company in 2017 in an early funding round; the following year, Arcus held its initial public offering. The Bloomberg article did not mention whether Alphabet participated in the reported discussions between Gilead and Arcus. None of those companies has yet commented on the article.

Although Gilead has a particular interest in oncology, its profile has risen lately because it owns one of the drugs that has gotten considerable attention as a potential treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The antiviral drug remdesivir, originally developed to treat Ebola, is now in clinical trials for COVID-19, and is also being administered to some patients outside the studies under the compassionate-use protocol.

On Wednesday, shares of both Gilead and Arcus declined more sharply than the key equities indexes -- the former by 4%, and the latter by 7.2%. But by late afternoon Thursday, Arcus was trading more than 80% higher, while Gilead had gained about 2%.

10 stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gilead Sciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.