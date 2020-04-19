Report: Germany To Order 45 Fighter Jets From Boeing

(RTTNews) - Germany will order 45 fighter jets from Boeing to replace aging Tornado jets, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Sunday.

The country will order 30 F/A-18 Super Hornets and 15 EA-18G Growlers, the Germany magazine said.

The move to go with all-U.S. replacements may upset Germany's Social Democrats, a junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition. Merkel reportedly reversed an earlier decision and did not inform the coalition partner before making her decision partners.

Previously, it was planned to buy a combination of fighters from the U.S. and Airbus.

