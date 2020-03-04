Report: Facebook Mulls Reboot of Cryptocurrency Libra

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is reportedly mulling an overhaul of its Libra cryptocurrency in a bid to appease regulators who have expressed skepticism about the social media giant's entrance into the unregulated digital token market.

In June, Facebook announced Libra, a digital currency that could be used to purchase goods and services on Facebook platforms and beyond. The company hoped that it could help the more than a billion people who are unbanked easily and cheaply send money around the globe.

Image source: Facebook.

While Facebook's plans were well-received by the cryptocurrency community, regulators, privacy groups, and lawmakers weren't impressed. They argued Facebook shouldn't have that much control over a currency given its less than stellar track record of protecting customer data and policing its platform for misinformation and fake news.

Amid that opposition, Facebook has had setbacks. Early backers including Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, eBay, PayPal, and MercadoLibre's MercadoPago all left the consortium.

But now the Libra Association is mulling a reboot that could morph it into a payments network that would support several digital coins, reported Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources.

Bloomberg said people familiar with the matter told it the payments network could cover cryptocurrencies issued by central banks and backed by the U.S. dollar, euro, and other currencies. The sources told Bloomberg a reintroduction of Libra could come soon, although the changes haven't been finalized yet. And one source reportedly said a single global coin remains on the table.

10 stocks we like better than Facebook

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Facebook wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Facebook, Mastercard, MercadoLibre, PayPal Holdings, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends eBay and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $18 calls on eBay and short January 2021 $37 calls on eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.