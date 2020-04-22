Markets
EXPE

Report: Expedia in Late Stage Discussions to Sell a Stake to PE Firms

Contributor
Donna Fuscaldo The Motley Fool
Published

Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) is holding advanced discussions with private equity firms Silver Lake and Apollo Global Management to sell a stake in the online travel company. 

With travel coming to a screeching halt in the U.S. amid the COVID-19 pandemic and with travel bans instituted across the globe, Expedia has been negatively affected. As a result, it's now looking to shore up capital by potentially selling a stake to the two PE firms. 

A woman booking a flight on her laptop computer while sitting on the couch.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Citing people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reports that a deal could be announced this week. Silver Lake and Apollo Global Management reportedly would spend $1 billion for the stake, but it's unclear what percentage of the company the firms would be receiving in exchange. The investor groups will get seats on the Expedia board as a result of the deal, noted the report. 

It's worth noting, however, that talks could still fall apart and the tech stock could opt to seek other funding alternatives. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has destroyed the travel industry and many of the companies serving that market. In March, Expedia withdrew its guidance for the year, warning that the impact from the pandemic would be worse than it previously expected. The online travel company also suspended its share repurchase program.  Expedia ended 2019 with $4 billion in long-term debt and around $3 billion in cash.  

10 stocks we like better than Expedia
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Expedia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXPE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular