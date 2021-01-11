Report: Electric Vehicle Start-Up Faraday Future Could Soon Go Public Via SPAC Deal

Is Faraday Future -- the Chinese-American electric-vehicle (EV) start-up that was once the most-hyped emerging company in the space -- finally about to go public?

Bloomberg is reporting that Faraday Future is in talks with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ: PSAC), about a merger that would value the combined companies at around $3 billion.

Bloomberg says Property Solutions is seeking to raise over $400 million ahead of the transaction, presumably the amount that Faraday requires to agree to the deal.

Los Angeles-based Faraday has been struggling to get a luxury EV called the FF 91 into production for several years. The company, led by former BMW executive Carsten Breitfeld, has said that it will be able to begin manufacturing the FF 91 about a year after it raises sufficient capital.

Faraday's FF 91 is an upscale electric vehicle that will likely compete with models from Tesla and Lucid. Image source: Faraday Future.

Faraday was once hailed as the most promising of the post-Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) EV start-ups. The company wowed audiences at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show with a futuristic concept vehicle, and again a year later with a prototype of the FF 91. But despite ambitious -- even grandiose -- plans, the company has yet to get the car into production. Founder Jia Yueting lost control of the start-up when he filed for bankruptcy in 2019 after running up billions of dollars in personal debt.

Investors should keep in mind that as of Monday morning, there was no deal in place. It remains possible that the deal won't happen, or that it will happen under different terms. As always with such news, proceed with caution.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BMW. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.