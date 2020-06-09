Report: Electric Car Maker BYD Wins U.S. Approval to Supply N95 Masks

Electric vehicle maker BYD (SEHK: 1211) transitioned to making N95 respirators in China in January, with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading in that country. The company has the capacity to make 50 million N95 masks per day, and took a $1 billion order from the state of California as the U.S. faced shortages of the much-needed safety equipment.

The Chinese company, which is 25% owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway underestimated the process for getting regulatory approval in the U.S., delaying the California order. Now, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health -- a unit of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- has granted approval for the company to supply N95 masks supply to the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal.

Image source: Getty Images.

The certification process delayed the expected fulfillment of the California order by about a month, according to the report. The original contract was announced by the state in early April, though it didn't name the foreign supplier. There was speculation that it was BYD, as its U.S. office is in Los Angeles. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state had ordered 150 million masks per month, and the manufacturer was to obtain NIOSH approval by the end of April.

BYD, which stands for "build your dreams," received an extension for approval as the process was more demanding than expected. According to The Wall Street Journal, Stella Li, the head of BYD's North American business, said that the initial audit failed because of documentation issues and the company underestimated the rigor of the regulatory process.

10 stocks we like better than BYD Co Ltd

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BYD Co Ltd wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Howard Smith owns shares of Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2021 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short June 2020 $205 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.