Report: Chinese Electric-Vehicle Maker Byton Seeks to Go Public Via SPAC

Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) start-up Byton is in talks to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Reuters reported on Monday.

Byton is in talks with several SPACs and potential investors about the plan, which could see the company going public later this year, according to the report.

The news follows last month's report that Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn, agreed to invest in Byton and to help it get its vehicles into production. Bloomberg reported that Foxconn plans to invest about $200 million in the struggling start-up, and that production of Byton's M-Byte electric SUV could begin next year.

Byton is hoping to get its M-Byte, an electric SUV, into production by the end of 2022. Image source: Byton.

Byton's other investors include the state-owned automaker FAW Group and Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology, better known as CATL.

Byton, founded in 2017 by former BMW and Nissan Motor executives, was seen at first as a potential rival to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). But the company has been facing cash flow problems since 2019, when co-founder Carsten Breitfeld left to become CEO of a rival EV start-up, Faraday Future.

Faraday announced last month that it will go public by the end of June, via a merger with SPAC Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ: PSAC).

Byton had been building a factory in Nanjing, in eastern China, but construction was suspended last summer amid a restructuring of the company. Foxconn agreed to help revive that plan, and to help Byton build a supply chain that would lower its manufacturing costs.

The Reuters report did not name the SPACs that have held talks with Byton.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.