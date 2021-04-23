Report: AT&T Seeking Buyer for WarnerMedia Unit Rooster Teeth

Is a media-heavy telecom giant about to hive off one of its content producers?

On Friday Bloomberg, citing "people familiar with the matter," wrote that AT&T (NYSE: T) is actively searching for potential buyers for Rooster Teeth Productions, part of its WarnerMedia entertainment arm. It was unclear what price the company is aiming to get for the subsidiary, and whether or not there are interested counterparties.

Image source: Getty Images.

Rooster Teeth, which was founded in 2003, is a video production company based in Austin, Texas, that makes a variety of both animated and live-action content. AT&T acquired the business as part of a broader 2018 deal for a majority stake in its then-owner, Otter Media.

Under AT&T, Rooster Teeth was slimmed down. In late 2020, 13% of the production company's staff was laid off and a new general manager was brought in. Previous to that, co-founder Burnie Burns exited the company to explore new ventures.

The unit has not done well in recent years. According to one of Bloomberg's sources, its annual revenue fell to roughly $50 million in 2019; the previous year Rooster Teeth reaped around $70 million.

The "for sale" sign in Rooster Teeth's window is part of a broader move to jettison non-core AT&T assets. As with other major telecoms, the company plans to widen its high-speed 5G network, an undertaking that promises to be an expensive and long-duration project. It also aims to continue building out its fiber-optic assets.

In the entertainment sphere, the company prefers to put money into productions for its successful video streamer HBO Max.

Investors didn't appear to be confident of a windfall with the Rooster Teeth sale. AT&T stock lagged behind the broader market Friday, inching up only 0.1% compared to the 1.1% rise of the S&P 500 index.

10 stocks we like better than AT&T

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AT&T wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.