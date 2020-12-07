Markets
INTC

Report: Apple Developing Mac Chips That Will Be Faster Than Intel's Top-Line Products

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

It seems Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is determined to forge a lead in the endless race for greater computer processing speed and power. Citing "people familiar with the matter," a report from Bloomberg on Monday said that the company is currently developing new processors that would be significantly faster than those made by former partner and current rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

Last month, Apple unveiled the first of its new M1 line of chips, which were developed in-house and will power the company's upcoming MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptop models, in addition to its Mac Mini desktop. The new M1s could be introduced as early as 2021. These would top the speeds of Intel's fastest processors, according to the article's sources.

A processor being inserted onto a mainboard.

Image source: Getty Images.

At the moment, recent-generation Apple desktops and laptops run on Intel processors under a long-standing agreement between the two companies. The transition from Intel chips to purely Apple ones should be complete in 2022, according to the latter company.

Apple developed and designed the M1, but it is outsourcing the manufacturing of the chips. These duties are the responsibility of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the company that has overtaken Intel as the world's top maker of processors. For many years, Intel was the global leader in manufacturing and selling such chips, with longtime rival Advanced Micro Devices following distantly behind.

In contrast to the Intel chips based on the classic x86 architecture, Apple's M1 is based on more mobile-friendly processor technology licensed from U.K. company Arm.

Apple declined to comment on the Bloomberg story. Intel also hasn't officially responded to it.

10 stocks we like better than Intel
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC AAPL TSM AMD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular