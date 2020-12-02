Report: Amazon Pushing to Develop an In-House Quantum Computer

As a company built and maintained on a deep foundation of technology, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is always looking to hone its competitive edge. Its latest attempt in this regard is, apparently, the development of proprietary quantum computing.

According to a report from Bloomberg published on Tuesday, internal job postings the media company had gained access to and information on LinkedIn strongly suggest that Amazon aims to build a quantum computer. The company is seeking to hire experts for a quantum hardware team, which will be housed inside its Amazon Web Services Center, said the report.

Image source: Amazon.com.

Additionally, the LinkedIn page of a current company employee named Marc Runyan describes him as "Quantum Research Scientist at the Amazon Center for Quantum Computing."

Today's standard computers store information in binary form as either 0s or 1s, in units called bits. Quantum computers instead are based on so-called qubits, which can be both numbers simultaneously, or exist in states between them.

IT pundits claim that this promises to make computing much faster and far more powerful for a very wide variety of uses. So far, there has been no significant rollout or use case of quantum computing, although the technology is advancing rapidly.

Although Amazon does not yet have a proprietary quantum computer, it has rolled out a quantum services platform known as Amazon Braket. This opened for general availability in August, and allows developers to test and run quantum algorithms with a variety of tools.

Amazon has not yet commented on the report.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.